Penny Stocks in Queue - Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) ended lower -1.82% and complete the day at $1.08. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 334,714. After opening at $1.09 the stock hit as high as $1.09. However, it traded between $0.17 and $1.50 over the last twelve months.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. I



Has VPCO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN) closed yesterday at $0.990 a +11.24% increase. Around 200,461 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 83,236 shares. The company is now valued at around $8.24 million.



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide.



For How Long FTTN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF) moved -0.18 percent lower at $3.89 and traded between $3.77 and $3.92 after opening the day at $3.87. Its performance over the last five days remained -13.6%, which stands at -11.14% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -55.92%.



Continental Gold Limited primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties



Why Should Investors Buy CGOOF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares rose, gaining +4.19 percent to close at $0.0770. The stock is up around 4712.5% this year and 1690.7% for the last 12 months. Around 1.76 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 4.00 million shares.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Why Should Investors Buy NTEK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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