Penny Stocks in Queue - Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB: FMCKJ), mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB: FMCKJ), mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD).



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) ended higher +8.65% and complete the day at $1.13. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 574,928. After opening at $1.05, the stock hit as high as $1.13. However, it traded between $0.17 and $1.50 over the last twelve months.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company’s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide



For How Long VPCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) closed yesterday at $6.96, a +1.49% increase. Around 47,117 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 87,939 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.35 billion.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB: FMCKJ) moved +1.88 percent higher at $5.42 and traded between $5.32 and $5.47 after opening the day at $5.32. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.75%, which stands at 6.07% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 209.71%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily



For How Long FMCKJ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



mCig Inc(OTCBB:LTCHD) shares rose, gaining +10.87 percent to close at $0.255. The stock is down around -49% this year and -66% for the last 12 months. Around 519,223 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 269,146 shares.



Lifetech Industries, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business. It offers Lifetech AirWell System, an air to water generator that produces water by promoting and filtering the condensation of moisture from air.



Why Should Investors Buy LTCHD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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