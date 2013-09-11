Penny Stocks in Queue - VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYP), American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYP), American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN).



VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY) ended higher +4.30% and complete the day at $7.28. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 319,887. After opening at $7.24, the stock hit as high as $7.28. However, it traded between $1.32 and $7.43 over the last twelve months.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the manufacture and sale of wind turbines and wind power systems worldwide. It also offers wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, and power plant optimization services; and after sale services, as well as sells spare parts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus N, Denmark



For How Long VWDRY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CONTINENTAL GOLD(OTCMKTS:CGOOF) closed yesterday at $3.90, a -10.25% decrease. Around 72,431 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 21,292 shares. The company is now valued at around $549.38 million.



Continental Gold Limited primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties. It principally owns a 100% interest in the Buriticá Project, a gold, silver, and zinc resource project located in north-western Colombia. As of March 6, 2013, the company?s Buriticá Project comprised 54 tenements and applications covering approximately 57,588 hectares.



Has CGOOF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYP) moved -0.70 percent lower at $0.157 and traded between $0.15 and $0.16 after opening the day at $0.16. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.1%, which stands at 27.13% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -61.71%.



Blue Calypso, Inc. operates as a mobile and social media marketing company. The company provides a patented social mobile advertising platform for advertisers to offer advertising content to its subscribers, who endorse the products and services of the advertisers using their mobile smartphones or personal computers



Why Should Investors Buy BCYP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN) shares fall, losing -19.7 percent to close at $0.174. The stock is down around -78.25% this year and -78.25% for the last 12 months. Around 516,925 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 196,922 shares.



American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Green & Quality Home Life, Inc. and changed its name to American Graphite Technologies Inc. in July 2012. American Graphite Technologies Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Will AGIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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