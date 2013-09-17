Penny Stocks in Queue - WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH), Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY).



WMI HOLDINGS(OTCMKTS:WMIH) ended higher +6.72% and complete the day at $1.27. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.06 million. After opening at $1.16, the stock hit as high as $1.30. However, it traded between $0.44 and $1.30 over the last twelve months.



WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington



For How Long WMIH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) closed yesterday at $59.90, a -0.50% decrease. Around 466,130 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 317,265 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.39 billion.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Broadcasting



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) moved +3.08 percent higher at $54.75 and traded between $54.00 and $54.79 after opening the day at $54.14. Its performance over the last five days remained 9.28%, which stands at 3.08% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 70.77%.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally



For How Long TCEHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY) shares rose, gaining +0.71 percent to close at $25.45. The stock is down around -10.54% this year and -5.5% for the last 12 months. Around 215,737 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 40,607 shares.



Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sales equipment; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions



Why Should Investors Buy CIOXY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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