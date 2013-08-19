Penny Stocks in the News - BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), GREAT AMER FOOD NEW(OTCMKTS:GAMN), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), GREAT AMER FOOD NEW(OTCMKTS:GAMN), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) ended higher +0.43% and complete the day at $18.53. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 60,621. After opening at $18.39, the stock hit as high as $18.55. However, it traded between $15.57 and $21.88 over the last twelve months.



BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D). Effective January 1, 2012, the Company was managed across three regions: Americas and Europe; Africa, Central and South Asia, and Australia and East Asia.



For How Long BRGYY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



GREAT AMER FOOD NEW (OTCMKTS:GAMN) closed yesterday at $0.261, a +126.96% increase. Around 432,806 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 31,197 shares.



The Great American Food Chain, Inc., a restaurant holding company, engages in the development and expansion of independent restaurant concepts into multi-unit locations through corporate owned stores, licensing, and franchising opportunities primarily in the United States.



For How Long GAMN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) moved +2.93 percent higher at $20.40 and traded between $20.22 and $20.54 after opening the day at $20.22. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.92%, which stands at 11.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 11.48%.



Lenovo Group Limited is principally engaged in investment holding. It is a personal technology company serving customers in more than 160 countries. The Company is a personal computer (PC) vendor



For How Long LNVGY Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares fall, losing -0.77 percent to close at $15.42. The stock is up around 11.58% this year and 43.31% for the last 12 months. Around 93,215 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 164,550 shares.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.



Why Should Investors Buy AZSEY After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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