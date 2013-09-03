Penny Stocks in the News - CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)



CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS:CBYI) opened the session at $0.0004, remained amid the day range of $0.0003 - $0.0008, and closed the session at $0.0007. The stock showed a positive performance of +75.00% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 169.40 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 21.02 million shares. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



For How Long CBYI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) traded with volume of 73,882 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 88,558 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.71 - $8.41. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.76% and closed its session at $6.87. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.36 billion. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS) exchanged 3.85 million shares and the average volume remained 3.85 million shares. The stock escalated +30.30% and closed the session at $0.0129. The beta of the stock remained 1.24. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 96.50 million. TechnoConcepts, Inc. doing business as Terocelo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of wireless communications semiconductors in the United States.



Will TCPS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) volume of 72,665 shares, while the average volume remained 42,209 shares. The stock advanced +1.76% and finished the session Friday at $11.02. The EPS of the stock remained –0.70. The one month of the stock was +20.95% and three month trend remained positive +6.85%. Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario.



Why Should Investors Buy DRGDF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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