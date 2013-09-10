Penny Stocks in the News - CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY).



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) ended lower -20.00% and complete the day at $0.0028. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 219.78 million. After opening at $0.004, the stock hit as high as $0.0049. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0049 over the last twelve months.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Has CBYI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $65.55, a +0.44% increase. Around 759,705 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 549,763 shares. The company is now valued at around $210.45 billion.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates



For How Long NSRGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved +23.24 percent higher at $0.137 and traded between $0.12 and $0.14 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.38%, which stands at -19.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 271.17%.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



For How Long NVLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares rose, gaining +5.05 percent to close at $8.95. The stock is down around -8.02% this year and -12.85% for the last 12 months. Around 2.74 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 777,378 shares.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products.



Why Should Investors Buy OGZPY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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