Penny Stocks in the News - CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), TouchIT Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:TUCN), Herborium Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:HBRM), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), TouchIT Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:TUCN), Herborium Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:HBRM), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW).



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) ended lower -0.05% and complete the day at $19.17. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 48,813. After opening at $19.15, the stock hit as high as $19.32. However, it traded between $18.13 and $23.09 over the last twelve months.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



Has COSWF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



TouchIT Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:TUCN) closed yesterday at $0.0075, a +41.51% increase. Around 11.04 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.57 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.71 million.



TouchIT Technologies, Inc. designs, produces and markets touch-based visual communication products. The Company manufactures a range of touch screen and touch boards products to suit all types of application from small liquid crystal display (LCD) touch-screens to large interactive whiteboard displays and audience response systems.



For How Long TUCN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Herborium Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:HBRM) moved -50.00 percent lower at $0.0009 and traded between $0.0008 and $0.0022 after opening the day at $0.0017. Its performance over the last five days remained 28.57%. 1-year performance after recent close was -52.63%.



Herborium Group, Inc., provides natural and complementary healthcare related products to consumers and healthcare professionals seeking alternative answers to the management of healthcare issues not met by standard Western medicine. The Company’s products are botanical supplements consisting of herbal formulations, referred to as botanical therapeutics, established in China.



Why Should Investors Buy HBRM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) shares fall, lowing -9.15 percent to close at $0.129. The stock is down around -53.93% this year and -57% for the last 12 months. Around 2.03 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 948,291 shares.



Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/