Penny Stocks in the News - Corporate Resource Services Inc(OTCBB:CRRS), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), JULIUS BAER GROUP(OTCMKTS:JBAXY), SUTIMCo International Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Corporate Resource Services Inc(OTCBB:CRRS), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), JULIUS BAER GROUP(OTCMKTS:JBAXY), SUTIMCo International Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTI)



Corporate Resource Services Inc(OTCBB:CRRS) ended higher +8.25% and complete the day at $3.28. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 86,630. After opening at $3.10, the stock hit as high as $3.30. However, it traded between $0.35 and $3.85over the last twelve months.



Corporate Resource Services Inc, formerly Accountabilities, Inc., incorporated in November 1994, is a provider of diversified staffing, recruiting and consulting services, including temporary staffing services, with a focus on light industrial services, clerical and administrative support and insurance related staffing.



For How Long CRRS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) closed yesterday at $0.0630. Around 1.67million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 7.94 million shares. The company is now valued at around $26.94 million.



Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies, as well as Reasearch and Development solutions for first-tier integrators and other commercial firms worldwide.



How Should Investors Trade SGLB Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



JULIUS BAER GROUP(OTCMKTS:JBAXY) moved -0.11 percent lower at $9.38 and traded between $9.28 and $9.43 after opening the day at $9.39. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.63%, which stands at 14.53% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 33.05%.



Julius Baer Group Ltd. engages in private banking activities primarily in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment solutions and advice to private clients, family offices, and independent asset managers.



Why Should Investors Buy JBAXY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SUTIMCo International Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTI) shares rose, gaining +16.67 percent to close at $0.0007. The stock is up around 16.67% this year and -90% for the last 12 months. Around 82.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16.92 million shares.



SUTIMCo International, Inc. (SUTI) is a holding company, which utilizes a platform to launch new technology enterprises based on university research developed technologies.



Why Should Investors Buy SUTI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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