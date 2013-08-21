Penny Stocks in the News - E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER).



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) ended higher +35.56% and complete the day at $0.0610. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.36 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.08.

E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



For How Long EWSI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) closed yesterday at $7.09, a -1.66% decrease. Around 211,729 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 78,876 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.41billion.

Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Has LSTMF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) moved +1.72 percent higher at $0.0650and traded between $0.06 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.06. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.01%, which stands at -14.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.7%.

Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine.



For How Long ACTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) shares fall, losing -15.62 percent to close at $0.540. The stock is down around -10% this year and -10% for the last 12 months. Around 1.09 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 271,547 shares.

The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market.



Will WTER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/