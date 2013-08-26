Penny Stocks in the News - Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC), Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: AGCZ), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Wolseley Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC), Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: AGCZ), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY)



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS: FEEC) opened the session at $0.12, remained amid the day range of $0.12 - $0.14 and recently traded at $0.135. The stock showed a positive performance of 11.75% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.44Mshares and the average volume of the stock remained 733,200.00 shares. Far East Energy Corporation (Far East) is engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing, producing and selling coalbed methane gas (CBM) in the People's Republic of China. Its main operational focus will remain on the Shouyang Block in Shanxi Province.



What was the Moving Force behind FEEC on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Andes Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: AGCZ) traded with volume of 15.92M shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 10.98 M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00 - $0.01. The stock was recently trading at $0.0020. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.17M. Andes Gold Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary company, Compania Minera Pl. S.A., in Eucador, South America, controls a gold mining and exploration concession called the Miranda Alto.



Can Investors Bet on GOOG after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) exchanged 181,304.00 shares and the average volume remained 285,119.00 shares. The stock declined -0.27% and was moving at $3.71. The beta of the stock remained 2.01. Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Has ALSMY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY) gained volume of 61,293.00 shares, while the average volume remained 80,408.00 shares. The stock remained at $5.31. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 4.12%. Wolseley plc is a specialist trade distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and a supplier of building materials in North America, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.



For How Long WOSYY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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