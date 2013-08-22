Penny Stocks in the News - FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC (OTCMKTS:FNJN), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS:WNTR), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC (OTCMKTS:FNJN), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS:WNTR), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)



FINJAN HOLDINGS, INC (OTCMKTS:FNJN) opened the session at $0.75, remained amid the day range of $0.70 - $1.09, and closed the session at $11.40. The stock showed a positive performance of +1380.52% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 242,822 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10,061 shares.



For How Long FNJN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) traded with volume of 58,362 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 42,756 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.08 - $13.09. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.43% and closed its session at $11.04. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.59 billion. Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Personal Care, Pet Care, and Other.



Has UNICY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



WORLDWIDE INTERNET (OTCMKTS:WNTR) exchanged 11.44 million shares and the average volume remained 1.94 million shares. The stock dropped -26.56% and closed the session at $0.0047. The beta of the stock remained 0.2. Worldwide Internet Inc. provides Internet services to residential and business customers in the United States. Its services consist of Internet connectivity and voice over Internet protocol services. The company was formerly known as Acellus Communications, Inc. Worldwide Internet Inc. is based in Spokane, Washington.



Why Should Investors Buy WNTR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) volume of 35,589 shares, while the average volume remained 37,950 shares. The stock decreased -0.77% and finished the session Wednesday at $33.56. The one month of the stock was -0.86% and three month trend remained negative -4.93%. L?Oréal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L?Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, Softsheen Carson, Le Club des Créateurs de Beauté, and Essie brand names; and professional products, including hair color products.



Will LRLCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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