Penny Stocks in the News - Hannover House Inc (OTCMKTS:HHSE), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY)

Hannover House Inc (OTCMKTS:HHSE) gained 6.09% recently, while trading on 2.53M shares, at the price of $0.0244. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.02 to $0.02 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $11.30M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.01 on Jul 10, 2013 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.03 on Jul 18, 2013. Hannover House, Inc., formerly Target Development Group, Inc., is the parent company of Hannover House. Hannover House is a full service media company, specializing in the production and distribution of feature films onto the digital versatile disc (DVD) format for the North American retail marketplace.



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) loss of -0.61% recently, in the current trading session, at $269.26 with a total volume of 2,829.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 2,810.00 shares. It floated in a range of $267.00 to $269.26 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.12. Its market capitalization now moved to about $24.57B. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $243.11 or above $313.90. MITSUI & CO., LTD. is a Japan-based diversified trading company. The Company is engaged in the sale, import, export and international trading of various products in the fields of iron and steel products, metal resource, machine and project, chemical, energy, food and retail, as well as consumer service and information industries.



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) recently recorded a gain of 0.47% and was moving within a range of $8.51 -$8.60, its current trading price is $8.60. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 49,584.00 shares, versus an average volume of 83,507.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $7.25 on Jul 5, 2013 and $15.87 was the best price in the same period. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) added 0.80% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $49.46B. The share price, after opening at $20.42, hit a high of $20.75 and hovered above $20.42, while its recent trading price was $20.66. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 34,388.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 63,979.00 shares. GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries.



