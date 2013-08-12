Penny Stocks in the News - Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp (OTCBB:IMTC), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), BioDrain Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp (OTCBB:IMTC), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), BioDrain Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN)



Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp (OTCBB:IMTC) its shares at the price of $0.21 for the day. Its closing price was $0.208 after gaining +0.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 338,077.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 143,304.00 shares. The beta of stands at -3.76. Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp., formerly Monza Ventures Inc., provides service, which integrates the features to work securely and from anywhere globally with an Internet connection. The Company's managed services model offers businesses to use cloud computing and digital telecommunications.



Why Should Investors Buy IMTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) percentage change gain +0.15% to close at $32.54 with the total traded volume of 37,681.00 shares, more than average volume of 14,275.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.88 - $35.55, while its day lowest price was $32.48 and it hit its day highest price at $32.76. Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions. The Beauty Care division offers prestige cosmetics; premium skincare products such as facial cleanser, premium hair care products including shampoos, hair styling products.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 8.06M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 27.44M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0009- $0.04, while its day lowest price was $0.0092 and it hit its day highest price at $0.0109. BRND total market capitalization is $ 503.41shares. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Can Investors Bet on BRND after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



BioDrain Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN) started its trading session with the price of $0.25 and closed at $0.255. DEMBF stocks traded with total volume of 9,024.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 93,259.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $0.23-$0.31. Skyline Medical Inc., formerly BioDrain Medical, Inc., is an early stage medical device company. The Company owns patent rights to its products and will distribute its products to medical facilities where bodily and irrigation fluids produced during surgical procedures must be contained, measured, documented, and disposed.



For How Long SKLN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/