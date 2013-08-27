Penny Stocks in the News - Infrastructure Developments Corp(OTCMKTS:IDVC), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Infrastructure Developments Corp(OTCMKTS:IDVC), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN).



Infrastructure Developments Corp(OTCMKTS:IDVC) ended higher +108.33% and complete the day at $0.0025. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 51.41 million.



Infrastructure Developments Corp. is a global engineering and project management business that provides services through a network of branch offices and subsidiaries located in markets where the Company either has active projects, is bidding on projects, or is investigating project opportunities.



For How Long IDVC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF) closed yesterday at $0.0014, a -17.65% decrease. Around 122.24 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 13.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 48,186.



Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry.



Has LATF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) moved -1.24 percent lower at $26.19 and traded between $25.65 and $26.49 after opening the day at $26.29. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.57%, which stands at -2.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -2.28%.



Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations.



Why Should Investors Buy ZURVY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN) shares rose, gaining +7.14 percent to close at $0.300. The stock is up around 36.36% this year and 248.84% for the last 12 months. Around 1.95 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 179,116 shares.



Skyline Medical Inc., formerly BioDrain Medical, Inc., is an early stage medical device company. The Company owns patent rights to its products and will distribute its products to medical facilities where bodily and irrigation fluids produced during surgical procedures must be contained, measured, documented, and disposed



Why Should Investors Buy SKLN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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