Penny Stocks in the News - KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC), Kimberly-Clark De Mexico SAB De CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY), CANACOL ENERGY LTD(OTCMKTS:CAAEF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY), CANACOL ENERGY LTD(OTCMKTS:CAAEF).



KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY) ended lower -6.37% and complete the day at $12.19. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 198,797. After opening at $12.05, the stock hit as high as $12.19. However, it traded between $8.53 and $14.34 over the last twelve months.



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Has KDDIY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC) closed yesterday at $0.0190, a -9.52% decrease. Around 8.91 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.23 million shares. The company is now valued at around $8.87 million.



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite



Has FLPC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY) moved +1.60 percent higher at $14.63 and traded between $14.50 and $14.70 after opening the day at $14.52. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.14%, which stands at -7.35% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 18.17%.



Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally. Its products include disposable diapers, child care products, feminine-care pads, bathroom and facial tissue, carrier and forming tissue, napkins, kitchen and hand towels, wet wipes, and adult care products; medical supplies



For How Long KCDMY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CANACOL ENERGY LTD(OTCMKTS:CAAEF) shares rose, gaining +1.21 percent to close at $4.19. The stock is up around 1337.39% this year and 793.39% for the last 12 months. Around 65,650 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 26,200 shares.



Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia, Guyana, and Brazil. It has interests in 23 exploration and production contracts. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada



Why Should Investors Buy CAAEF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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