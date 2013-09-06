Penny Stocks in the News -LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS: LFAP), SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO), L'Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), Neohydro Technologies (OTCMKTS: NHYT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS: LFAP), SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO), L’Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS: NHYT).



LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS: LFAP) decreased -18.44% and closed at $0.0730 on a traded volume of 915.170 shares, in comparison to 908.516 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -58.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.55 Million and its total outstanding shares are 76.00 million.



Will LFAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LifeApps Digital Media Inc., a development stage company, operates as a digital publisher and delivers a cross-platform suite of products and services that are focused on enthusiast health, fitness, and sports topics.



SK3 Group Inc (NDA) (OTCMKTS: SKTO) plunged -4.60% and closed at $0.0083 on a traded volume of 5.43 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.88 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -62.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



L’Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) dropped -1.01% and closed at $32.84. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.30 and $35.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $32.85. Its introductory price for the day was $32.56, with the overall traded volume of 147.963 shares.



Will LRLCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS: NHYT) after opening its trade at the price of $0.05, dropped -0.36% to close at $0.0548 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 848.819 shares, in comparison to 1.22 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.001 and $0.06 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.06.



Will NHYT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with.



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