Penny Stocks in the News - MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), TruLan Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:TRLR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG), Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE), TruLan Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:TRLR).



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) ended lower -7.51% and complete the day at $0.0431. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.82 million. After opening at $0.05, the stock hit as high as $0.05.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee



Has MWIP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) closed yesterday at $0.450, a +18.72% increase. Around 1.50 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 202,912 shares. The company is now valued at around $224.45 million.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall, Web filtering, virus screening, spam filtering, intrusion prevention



For How Long AMMG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axxess Pharma Inc(OTCMKTS:AXXE) moved -25.00 percent lower at $0.525and traded between $0.46 and $0.71 after opening the day at $0.70. Its performance over the last five days remained -40.34%, which stands at -42.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -80%.



Axxess Pharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the marketing and distribution of various pharmaceutical products and diagnostic medical devices in Canada and internationally



Why Should Investors Buy AXXE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TruLan Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:TRLR) shares rose, gaining +7.89 percent to close at $0.0082. The stock is down around -95.44% this year and 412.5% for the last 12 months. Around 10.05 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.22 million shares.



ruLan Resources Inc. operates as an exploration and mining development company. The company focuses on gold, silver, and platinum group metal projects in North and South America. It has interests in the Eureka Placer Claim that is located in Eureka Creek, California



Why Should Investors Buy TRLR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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