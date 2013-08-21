Penny Stocks in the News - Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) gained volume of 1,466.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2,017.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $243.11 - $313.90 and the day range was $280.25 - $283.50, recently. The stock opened the session at $280.25, remained amid the day range of $280.25 - $283.50 and its recent trading price was $282.27. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.03% in its trading session. MITSUI & CO., LTD. is a Japan-based diversified trading company. The Company is engaged in the sale, import, export and international trading of various products in the fields of iron and steel products, metal resource, machine and project, chemical, energy, food and retail, as well as consumer service and information industries.



Why Should Investors Buy MITSY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the recent trading session, D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) traded 112,316.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 279,056.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.00 - $16.63. The stock was a bull and advanced 0.55%, while its trading price stayed at $16.58. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.81. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 41.23%. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Western Europe, Retail Rest of World, and Out of Home.



What was the Moving Force behind DEMBF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DEMBF



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) volume of the stock was 39.31M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 45.83M shares. The stock was at the trading price of $0.0013. The stock traded 39.31M shares and its average volume remained 45.83M shares. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc. (AEGY) is a development-stage company. The Company was formed for the purpose of establishing a renewable fuel sources initially within the State of Florida. Ethanol was the Company’s initial intended product and it intends to establish other alternative energy products and services including, but not limited to, solar-thermal energy production, energy management controls, and more.



Can Investors Bet on AEGY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) traded with volume of 03,386.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 87,630.00 shares. The stock decreased -1.74% and was recently trading at $12.44. The market capitalization of the stock remained 45.42B. The beta of the stock remained 0.57. KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services.



Will KDDIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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