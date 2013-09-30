Penny Stocks in the News - MOTORS LIQ CO(OTCMKTS:MTLQU), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MOTORS LIQ CO(OTCMKTS:MTLQU), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO).



MOTORS LIQ CO(OTCMKTS:MTLQU) ended higher +7.81% and complete the day at $35.90. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.09 million. After opening at $36.41, the stock hit as high as $37.00. However, it traded between $16.25 and $37.00 over the last twelve months.



For How Long MTLQU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) closed yesterday at $0.140, a +34.62% increase. Around 5.69 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.38 million shares. The company is now valued at around $31.88 million.



VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telecom company in the United States.



For How Long VPLM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) moved -4.76percent lower at $2.20 and traded between $2.10 and $2.32 after opening the day at $2.30. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.9%, which stands at 35.8% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 209.86%.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies



Why Should Investors Buy LBMH After the Recent Fall? Find out via this report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) shares fall, losing -6.29percent to close at $0.820. The stock is up around 290.48% this year and 310% for the last 12 months. Around 568,445 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 321,561 shares.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find out via this report



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