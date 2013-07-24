Penny Stocks in the News - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) ended its day with the decline of -0.25% and closed at the price of $67.19 after opening at 66.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.07M shares, as compared to its average volume of 874,986.00 shares. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage.



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 24.52M shares, as compared to its average volume of 22.32M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.02 for the day and its closing price was $0.0188 after gaining +18.99% for the day. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals.



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) traded with volume of 137.12M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 23.98M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0070 by scoring -12.50%. MyECheck, Inc. (MyECheck) is an electronic transaction data processor. The Company provides an alternative payment solution to paper checks, cards or ACH payments. MyECheck utilizes a method of clearing check data for payments. MyECheck offers implemented solutions that enable real-time payments by authorized electronic check.



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) stock traded with total volume 311.84M shares, while the average trading volume remained 61.58M shares. SEEK started its trading session with the price of $00.0012 and closed at $0.0001. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



