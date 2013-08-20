Penny Stocks in the News - North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB:AMBS).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB:AMBS).



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) ended higher +6.35% and complete the day at $1.34. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 330,263. After opening at $1.26, the stock hit as high as $1.36. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.67 over the last twelve months.



North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



For How Long NAMG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) closed yesterday at $1.60, a +1.27% increase. Around 384,166 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The company is now valued at around $59.98 million.



Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing drugs to improve the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions. Its product candidate, peginesatide, is for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.



For How Long AFFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SafeStitch Medical Inc (OTCBB:SFES) moved +29.55 percent higher at $1.14 and traded between $0.90 and $1.19 after opening the day at $0.90. Its performance over the last five days remained 32.56%, which stands at 119.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 418.18%.



SafeStitch Medical, Inc. (SafeStitch) is a developmental stage medical device company focused on the development of medical devices that manipulate tissues for the treatment of hernia formation, obesity, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), esophageal obstructions, Barrett's Esophagus, upper gastrointestinal bleeding, and other intraperitoneal abnormalities through endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery



For How Long SFES Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCBB:AMBS) shares rose, gaining +3.16 percent to close at $0.0344. Around 7.33 million shares changed hands yesterday.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy AMBS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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