Penny Stocks in the News - RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Kao Corporation (ADR (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Kao Corporation (ADR (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT)



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) decline -0.42% to closed at the price of $14.10 after opening at $14.05. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 97,559.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 188,694.00 shares. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 30,324.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 21,948.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $31.97 for the day and its closing price was $32.04 after decline -2.02%. Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) traded with volume of 46,069.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 26,303.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $29.73 and closed at 29.53 after decline -2.38%. Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



Will SGAPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT) stock traded with total volume of 454,146.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 383,706.00 shares. AUGT started its trading session with the price of $0.37 and closed at $0.390 after gain +6.82%. Augme Technologies, Inc. (Augme) is engaged in mobile marketing and advertising technology and services. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Hipcricket, Inc. (Hipcricket) is a mobile marketing.



For How Long AUGT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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