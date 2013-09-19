Penny Stocks in the News - RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), Bayer AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAYRY), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNTQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM), Bayer AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAYRY), FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNTQ).



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) ended higher +1.38% and complete the day at $14.71. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 291,039. After opening at $14.53, the stock hit as high as $14.71. However, it traded between $11.35 and $15.19 over the last twelve months.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand



For How Long RBGLY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Primco Management Inc(OTCBB:PMCM) closed yesterday at $0.0019, a +5.56% increase. Around 58.46 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 19.68 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.29 million.



Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States. The company engages in the production and distribution of music recordings and films; and development of real estate properties. It also provides real estate management services.



For How Long PMCM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bayer AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BAYRY) moved +2.29 percent higher at $116.51 and traded between $113.12 and $116.68 after opening the day at $113.47. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.05%, which stands at 0.75% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 23.68%.



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide. The company’s HealthCare segment provides pharmaceuticals, such as prescription pharmaceuticals for the treatment of hypertension, cardiovascular and infectious diseases, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and contraception



For How Long BAYRY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FriendFinder Networks Inc(OTCMKTS:FFNTQ) shares fall, losing -30.19 percent to close at $0.037. Around 1.93 million shares changed hands yesterday.



FriendFinder Networks Inc. is an Internet and technology company providing services in social networking and Web-based video sharing. The Company operates in two segments: Internet and entertainment



Will FFNTQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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