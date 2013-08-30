Penny Stocks in the News -SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT), RightSmile Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY), ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC), ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT), RightSmile Inc (OTCMKTS: RIGH).



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SBMRY) increased 0.66% and closed at $48.48 on a traded volume of 20.479 shares, in comparison to 90.387 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 5.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $77.21 billion.



Will SBMRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices.



ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC) soared 15.38% and closed at $0.0675 on a traded volume of 594.256 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 532.512 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -53.45%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.07.



Will EDXC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States. It primarily offers three Web enabled services that assist organizations with the complexities of document management and storage.



ANYTHING TECH MEDIA (OTCMKTS: EXMT) jumped 9.09% and closed at $0.0012. So far in three months, the stock is up 33.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0005 and $0.0088 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0012. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0012, with the overall traded volume of 1.54 million shares.



Will EXMT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anything Technologies Media, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a multi-media digital applications, production, and marketing company.



RightSmile Inc (OTCMKTS: RIGH) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0001, showed no change, close at $0.0001 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 183.42 million shares, in comparison to 3.38 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0001 and $0.0004 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0002.



Can Investors Bet on RIGH after this News update?Find Out Here



RightSmile, Inc. operates as a media marketing company in the United States and internationally.



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