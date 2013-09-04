Penny Stocks in the News -SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS: STTYF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS: STTYF) ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM) Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB: SOULD).



SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS: STTYF) increased 2.46% and closed at $1.45 on a traded volume of 120.005 shares, in comparison to 80.301 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 194.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million.



Will STTYF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company.



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) showed no change, closed at $3.49 on a traded volume of 502.775 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 495.631 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.47 and $3.52.



Can Investors Bet on ALSMY after this News update? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM) jumped 3.45 % and closed at $0.0030. So far in three months, the stock is up 36.36%. It’s overall traded volume of 19.15 million shares.



Will PMCM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB: SOULD) after opening its trade at the price of $1.01, dropped -28.43% to close at $0.730 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 126.535 shares, in comparison to 686.836 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.32 and $4.89 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.01.



Will SOULD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc., a video and computer games company, develops, publishes, and digitally distributes games and games-related content for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



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