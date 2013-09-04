Penny Stocks in the News - Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SVCBY), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AXAHY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY), Grow Life Inc (OTCBB: PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SVCBY), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AXAHY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY), Grow life Inc (OTCBB: PHOT)



Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) managed to keep its gain at 1.89% on above-normal volume of 290,742.00 shares. The stock settled at $24.85 after floating in a range of $24.85 to $25.27. Its latest price has reached market capitalization of $15.06 billion. Its 52-week range has been $17.23 to $27.08.



Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA is a consumer goods and paper product company. The Company develops, produces and markets personal care products, tissue, packaging solutions, publication papers and solid wood products. It operates through four business areas.



For How Long SVCBY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) traded up on a volume of 51,060.00, lower than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained 1.57% to $22.03. Over the last twelve months, the stock has gained 52.99% and faced a worst price of $14.30.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY) settled 4.55% higher at $26.43 on below -normal volume of 56,699.00 shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $32 and 52-week low price was $23.59. It traded in a range of $26.39 to $26.69 during the last trading day.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



Why Should Investors Buy FANUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the last trading session, Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT) was down on low volume, trading at a volume of 2.92M versus its average daily volume of 5.48 million shares. At $0.0375, the stock has attained market capitalization of $23.25 million.



GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits. On February 14, 2011, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (Merger Agreement) with PHI Merger Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary (MergerCo), and Phototron, Inc.



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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