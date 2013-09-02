Penny Stocks in the News - The PMI Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), TINKA RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:TKRFF), MOTORS LIQ CO(OTCMKTS:MTLQU), BARISTAS COFFEE CO(OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The PMI Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PPMIQ), TINKA RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:TKRFF), MOTORS LIQ CO(OTCMKTS:MTLQU), BARISTAS COFFEE CO(OTCMKTS:BCCI).



The PMI Group, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) ended higher +6.74% and complete the day at $0.0459. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 288,118. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.05. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.28 over the last twelve months.



The PMI Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, PMI Mortgage Insurance Co., provides residential mortgage insurance products to mortgage lenders and investors in the United States. The company offers various mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of mortgage lenders and investors that protect them in the event of borrower default by reducing or eliminating the resulting credit loss to the insured institution



For How Long PPMIQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TINKA RESOURCES LTD(OTCMKTS:TKRFF ) closed yesterday at $0.632, a -3.00% decrease. Around 85,630 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 49,437 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 50.85 million.



Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals or mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It focuses on the Colquipucro silver-lead-zinc project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral tenements covering an area of 10,234.85 hectares and is located in the Department of Cerro de Pasco.



Has TKRFF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MOTORS LIQ CO(OTCMKTS:MTLQU) moved -0.66 percent lower at $30.10 and traded between $30.08 and $32.29 after opening the day at $30.20. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.05%, which stands at -8.01% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 41.98%.



Why Should Investors Buy MTLQU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BARISTAS COFFEE CO(OTCMKTS:BCCI) shares rose, gaining +7.14 percent to close at $0.0300. The stock is down around -14.04% this year and -36.17% for the last 12 months. Around 494,622 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 400,511shares.



Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. operates as a drive through beverage retailer. The company offers hot and cold beverages, specializing in coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. It also provides smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections, as well as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, and frozen coffee products.



Why Should Investors Buy BCCI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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