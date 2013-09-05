Penny Stocks in the News - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP), RWE AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RWEOY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP), RWE AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RWEOY), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG).



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB: TTNP) increased 1.90% and closed at $0.600 on a traded volume of 192.124 shares, in comparison to 190.073 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -45.95%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $49.53 million and its total outstanding shares are 82.54 million.



Will TTNP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States.



RWE AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RWEOY) soared 0.25% and closed at $28.05 on a traded volume of 33.072 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.570 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -17.81%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.60 and $28.05.



Will RWEOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity, as well as exploration, distribution, and sale of gas.



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) dropped -5.08% and closed at $0.192. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.84%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $0.23 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.20. Its introductory price for the day was $0.20, with the overall traded volume of 396.513 shares.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



American Eagle Energy Corp (OTCBB: AMZG) after opening its trade at the price of $2.27 jumped 4.37% to close at $2.39 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 115.332 shares, in comparison to 69.070 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.59 and $2.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.41.



Will AMZG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Eagle Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States.



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