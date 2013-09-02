Penny Stocks in the News - United Utilities Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UUGRY), Northumberland Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:NHUR), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TTNDY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: United Utilities Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UUGRY), Northumberland Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:NHUR), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TTNDY), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP)



United Utilities Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) gained volume of 6,422.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 15,705.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $20.09 - $24.10 and the day range was $21.13 - $21.35.The stock opened the session at $21.35, and closed the session at $21.19. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.12% in previous trading session. United Utilities Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services to people and businesses in the England and Wales. The company collects water from catchment land and other sources and delivers through a network of pipes to approximately seven million homes and businesses.



Has UUGRY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) traded 85,552.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 206,538.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.10 - $1.81. The stock was a bull and advanced +6.84%, while its closing price stayed at $0.150. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.84 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative +72.73%. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases.



For How Long NHUR will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) volume of the stock was 11,428.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 10,569.00 shares. The stock boosted +0.74% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $12.19. The stock traded 11,428.00 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 10,569.00 shares. Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and trading electrical and electronic products primarily in North America and Europe.



Will TTNDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCBB:ELTP) gained volume of 506,462.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.61 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.14 and the day range was $0.08 - $0.08.The stock opened the session at $0.08, and closed the session at $0.0823. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.12% in previous trading session. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



Will ELTP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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