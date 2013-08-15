Penny Stocks in the News - Vasomedical, Inc. (OTCBB:VASO), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), China Logistics Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CHLO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vasomedical, Inc. (OTCBB:VASO), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), China Logistics Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CHLO)



Vasomedical, Inc. (OTCBB:VASO) ended its day with the decline of -11.07% and closed at the price of $0.240 after opening at 0.27. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 668,121.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 354,733.00 shares. Vasomedical, Inc. (Vasomedical) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supporting enhanced external counterpulsation (EECP).



Will VASO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 34,220.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 48,046.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $30.63 for the day and its closing price was $30.62 after gaining +0.33% for the day. The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates in three segments.



For How Long SWGAY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA) traded with volume of 27.41M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 16.37M shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0038 and closed at $0.0035 by scoring +2.94%. Bebida Beverage Company is engaged in functional beverages. The Company’s products include water, energy drinks and other functional drinks.



For How Long BBDA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



China Logistics Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CHLO) stock traded with total volume 8.06M shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.07M shares. CHLO started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0085 after gain +6.25%. China Logistics Group, Inc., sells cargo space and arranges international transportation through land, maritime and air routes primarily for clients seeking to export goods from China.



Will CHLO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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