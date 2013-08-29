Penny Stocks in the News -VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS: VELA), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (.OTCMKTS: HNNMY), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS: VELA), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (.OTCMKTS: HNNMY), COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS: MGDDY).



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS: VELA) showed no change, closed at $0.0050 on a traded volume of 25.45million shares, in comparison to 8.71 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -94.73%.The company has a total market capitalization of $1.90 Million.



Can Investors Bet on VELA after this News update? Find Out Here



VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Peru. It focuses on the deployment of telecommunications networks that utilize wireless broadband access (WBA) in international markets using 2.5 GHz or 3.5 GHz radio frequency spectrum.



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) showed no change, closed at $32.25 on a traded volume of 33.908 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 93.185shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.19%.



Is BNPQY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) dropped -0.40% and closed at $7.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 4.96%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.08 and $7.59 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.43. Its introductory price for the day was $7.40, with the overall traded volume of 58.815 shares.



Will HNNMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



COMPAGNIE GENERALE D (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) showed no change, close at $19.30 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 59.856 shares, in comparison to 23.858 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.92 and $20.52.



How Should Investors Trade MGDDY Now? Find Out Here



Compagnie Generale des Establishments Michelin engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, farm machinery, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, aircraft, subway trains, tramways, mining, and earthmovers and handling equipment.



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