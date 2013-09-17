Penny Stocks in the News - Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ).



Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY) ended higher +1.00% and complete the day at $23.24. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 223,250. After opening at $23.30, the stock hit as high as $23.45. However, it traded between $18.33 and $23.45 over the last twelve months.



Vivendi Société Anonyme produces, publishes, and distributes digital products and services primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, Morocco, Brazil, and internationally



For How Long VIVHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVCD) closed yesterday at $3.65, a +1.39% increase. Around 261,349 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 193,005 shares. The company is now valued at around $171.59 million.



NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections



For How Long NNVCD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) moved +7.14 percent higher at $0.0015 and traded between $0.0013 and $0.0019 after opening the day at $0.0016. Its performance over the last five days remained 87.5%, which stands at 7.14% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 150%.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States



For How Long TDEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) shares fall, losing -66.80 percent to close at $0.0080. The stock is down around -97.5% this year and -97.5% for the last 12 months. Around 8.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.52 million shares.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States



Will KVPHQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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