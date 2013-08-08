Penny Stocks in the News - Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WMMVY), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE(OTCMKTS:OTHM), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WMMVY), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE(OTCMKTS:OTHM), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS)



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WMMVY) ended higher +0.11% and complete the day at $27.27. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 88,351. After opening at $27.26, the stock hit as high as $27.62 However, it traded between $25.25 and $33.85 over the last twelve months.



Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX) is Mexico-based company engaged in the retail sector. The Company’s business is structured in seven divisions: Discount Stores and Discount Warehouses, which offer basic merchandise, food and household items at discount prices under the Bodega Aurrera, Despensa Familiar, Maxi Bodega and Maxi Pali formats; Hypermarkets



For How Long WMMVY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE(OTCMKTS:OTHM) closed yesterday at $0.0011. Around 23.31 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 31.09 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 77,300.



Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engages in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America. The company operates its hotels and resorts under the Hotel PURE brand. It also operates Friendly Reservations On-Line, an on-line booking and payment system designed for the small and medium business within the tourism industry; and a proprietary online travel booking platform.



How Should Investors Trade OTHM Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) moved -4.51 percent lower at $1.27 and traded between $1.21 and $1.36 after opening the day at $1.35. Its performance over the last five days remained 22.12%, which stands at 64.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 262.86%.



diaDexus, Inc. (diaDexus) is a medical diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of in vitro diagnostic products addressing unmet needs in cardiovascular disease. diaDexus’s product, the PLAC Test, helps identify individuals suffering a heart attack or stroke, the #1 and #3 causes of death, respectively in the United States. The PLAC Test measures Lp-PLA2, which is a vascular-specific inflammatory marker implicated in the formation of rupture-prone plaque.



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TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) shares rose, gaining +0.35 percent to close at $3.98. The stock is down around -23.38% this year and -1.14% for the last 12 months. Around 83,612 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 251,630 shares.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds



Why Should Investors Buy TKGBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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