Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Intelligent Living Inc(OTCMKTS:ILIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Intelligent Living Inc(OTCMKTS:ILIV).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended lower -9.38% and complete the day at $0.570. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 872,589. After opening at $0.63, the stock hit as high as $0.64. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.71 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc., formerly Global Lines Inc, is a developer of electrolysis beverage process, packaged and branded as Alkaline84. Alkaline84 is the Company's flagship product designed to encourage daily consumption of Alkaline Water through a consumer oriented bulk delivery system.



Has WTER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) closed yesterday at $0.139, a +29.06% increase. Around 2.66 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 717,338 shares. The company is now valued at around $11.40 million.



Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



For How Long TRTC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF) moved -3.67 percent lower at $1.05 and traded between $0.95 and $1.11 after opening the day at $0.97. Its performance over the last five days remained -30%, which stands at -30% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 600%.



Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012



Why Should Investors Buy BLUF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Intelligent Living Inc(OTCMKTS:ILIV) Trade close at $0.0029. The stock is down around -29.27% this year and -46.3% for the last 12 months. Around 49.51 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4.39 million shares.



Intelligent Living Inc., formerly Feel Golf Co., Inc., is a developer of healthy aging software tracking systems and wellness centers, which will provide integrated services promoting optimal health and wellness programs.



Can ILIV Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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