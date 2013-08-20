Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII).



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended higher +5.11% and complete the day at $2.88. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 14.54 million. After opening at $2.83, the stock hit as high as $2.94. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American).



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) closed yesterday at $1.31, a -3.68% decrease. Around 13.37 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 19.51 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.25 billion.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Has FNMA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) moved -3.94 percent lower at $1.22 and traded between $1.20 and $1.33 after opening the day at $1.29. Its performance over the last five days remained -10.29%, which stands at -6.15% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 363.88%.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) shares fall, losing -39.13 percent to close at $0.0350. The stock is down around -65% this year and -65% for the last 12 months. Around 16.37 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 21.47 million shares.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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