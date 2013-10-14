Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - ARCTIC GLACIER TR UT(OTCMKTS:AGUNF), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), URANIUM PARTC CORP(OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARCTIC GLACIER TR UT(OTCMKTS:AGUNF), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), URANIUM PARTC CORP(OTCMKTS:URPTF).



ARCTIC GLACIER TR UT(OTCMKTS:AGUNF) ended higher +7.69% and complete the day at $0.210. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 15.97 million. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $0.21. However, it traded between $0.16 and $0.24 over the last twelve months.



Arctic Glacier Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its subsidiary Arctic Glacier Inc., engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing packaged ice products in the United States and Canada.



For How Long AGUNF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) closed yesterday at $0.0043, a -2.27% decrease. Around 49.63 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 71.17 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.31 million.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States



Has TDEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) moved -0.36 percent lower at $65.89 and traded between $65.44 and $65.91 after opening the day at $65.49. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.95%, which stands at 7.05% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -2.39%.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa



Why Should Investors Buy LUKOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



URANIUM PARTC CORP(OTCMKTS:URPTF) shares rose, gaining +1.56 percent to close at $4.74. The stock is down around -12.49% this year and -6.89% for the last 12 months. Around 56,800 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 85,343 shares.



Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc. operates as the manager of the company.



Will URPTF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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