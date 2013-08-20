Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY)



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) opened the session at $24.07, remained amid the day range of $23.82 - $24.07, and recently traded at $23.82. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.12% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 57,810.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 128,464.00 shares. Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Has AXAHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) traded with volume of 40,161.00 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 98,553.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.39 - $19.31. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.46% and was recently trading at $18.26. The market capitalization of the stock remained 56.37. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses. It offers life, pensions, and accident and health insurance products.



Has AAGIY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) exchanged 7 33,742.00 shares and the average volume remained 24,651.00 shares. The stock declined -1.07% and was moving at $33.44. The beta of the stock remained 1.24 and the EPS of the stock remained 2.79. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 794.18 million. United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is engaged in the business banking. UOB provides a range of financial services including personal financial services, wealth management, private banking, commercial and corporate banking, transaction banking, investment banking, corporate finance, capital market activities, treasury services, futures broking, asset management



Why Should Investors Buy UOVEY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) gained volume of 38,464.00 shares, while the average volume remained 50,348.00 shares. The stock decreased -0.83% and remained at $33.26. The one month trend of the stock was 90% and the three month trend remained positive 7.6%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide. The company?s Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands, as well as offers spare parts and accessories.



Will BAMXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/