Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY), Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT), BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY)



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) gained volume of 46,399.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 61,280.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.11- $28.35 recently. The stock recent trading price was $28.10. BAE Systems plc (BAE Systems) is a global defense, aerospace and security company. BAE Systems delivers a range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and support services.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Growlife Inc (OTCBB: PHOT) traded 1.88M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.52M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00- $0.12. The stock trading price stayed at $0.0313 the market capitalization of the stock remained 19.41M. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -53.28%. GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits.



For How Long PHOT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY) volume of the stock was 133,246.00M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 106,216.00 shares. The stock trading price is $9.55. The stock traded 133,246.00M shares and its average volume remained 106,216.00 shares. Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) traded with volume of 38,701.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 30,455.00 shares. The stock was recently trading at $118.46. The market capitalization of the stock remained 97.96B the beta of the stock remained 1.29. Bayer AG is a German management holding company with core competencies in the field of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. Its business operations are organized into three subgroups



Will BAYRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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