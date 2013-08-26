Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR).



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) ended higher +17.62% and complete the day at $1.33. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 571,825. After opening at $1.18, the stock hit as high as $1.33. However, it traded between $0.19 and $1.56 over the last twelve months.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



For How Long SBOTF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) closed yesterday at $0.0370, a -13.95% decrease. Around 5.54 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 20.97 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 14.68 million.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Has XUII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -0.49 percent lower at $47.71 and traded between $47.23 and $47.89 after opening the day at $47.59. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.54%, which stands at 7.01% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.75%.



Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR) shares fall, losing -20.00 percent to close at $0.0012. The stock is down around -36.84% this year and -86.67% for the last 12 months. Around 145.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 63.96 million shares.



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America. It holds a 100% interests in SE Jonah Prospect comprising 4 leases covering an area of approximately 3,744.57 acres located in the Greater Green River Basin, Wyoming; and a 50% working interest in a mineral lease on 4,000 acres in Kings and Fresno counties in California.



Will GRPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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