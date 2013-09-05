Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Pollex, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Pollex, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLLX).



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) ended higher +0.60% and complete the day at $0.0168. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 32.65 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.02. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.35over the last twelve months.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



For How Long CERP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) closed yesterday at $43.83, a -0.86% decrease. Around 118,939 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 98,282 shares. The company is now valued at around $101.96 billion.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment is involved in the development of vehicles and engines; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and genuine parts. This segment also offers motorcycles



Has VLKAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) moved -9.36 percent lower at $1.22 and traded between $1.18 and $1.35 after opening the day at $1.34. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.21%, which stands at 24.97% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 322.15%.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pollex, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLLX) shares fall, losing -14.78 percent to close at $0.230. The stock is up around 475% this year and 475% for the last 12 months. Around 1.13million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 40,622 shares.



Pollex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services. The company acquires new game licenses and provides commercial service in South Korea and the United States. As of December 31, 2010, it has acquired license agreements for 16 games for use in South Korea



Will PLLX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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