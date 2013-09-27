Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY),American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY),American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN), SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY).



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) ended higher +0.23% and complete the day at $68.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 239.25 k. After opening at $2.70, the stock hit as high as $3.09. However, it traded between $1.99 and $7.02 over the last twelve months.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY



For How Long ITEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) closed yesterday at $46.04, a -0.82% decrease. Around 36,696 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 79,970 shares. The company is now valued at around $107.10 billion.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles;



Has VLKAY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



American Graphite Technologies Inc(OTCBB:AGIN) moved +9.86 percent higher at $0.156 and traded between $0.15 and $0.17 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.36%, which stands at -54.12% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -80.5%.



American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States.



For How Long AGIN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SABMiller plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SBMRY) shares rose, gaining +0.39percent to close at $51.71. The stock is up around 10.52% this year and 17.9% for the last 12 months. Around 155,963 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 87,253 shares.



SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices. The company is also involved in brewing and hop farming activities. In addition, it bottles soft drinks for The Coca-Cola Company.



Why Should Investors Buy SBMRY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:



LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:



DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/