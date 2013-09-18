Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF).



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended higher +6.12% and complete the day at $1.04. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 12.65 million. After opening at $1.01, the stock hit as high as $1.06. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.06 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.77, a -1.05% decrease. Around 3.97 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 14.01 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.26 billion.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



Has AAMRQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) moved -1.67 percent lower at $1.18 and traded between $1.16 and $1.22 after opening the day at $1.21. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.88%, which stands at -13.24% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 362.75%.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS)



Why Should Investors Buy FNMA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) shares rose, gaining +0.22 percent to close at $19.42. The stock is down around -2.44% this year and -15.22% for the last 12 months. Around 405,697 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 73,028 shares.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil



Why Should Investors Buy COSWF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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