Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY).



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) ended higher +2.70% and complete the day at $0.0380. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 10.09 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



For How Long PHOT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) closed yesterday at $0.125, a +1.63% increase. Around 3.58 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.17 million shares. The company is now valued at around $93.03 million.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies, ATMs, and the protection of valuables



For How Long APDN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) moved +34.68 percent higher at $0.0299 and traded between $0.02 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained -42.5%, which stands at -53.28 for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -91.5%.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



For How Long XUII Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares fall, losing -1.42 percent to close at $23.67. The stock is up around 29.91% this year and 41.4% for the last 12 months. Around 228,507 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 134,057 shares.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products, such as variable life and variable Annuity products; and critical illness and permanent health insurance products for individual and commercial clients.



Will AXAHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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