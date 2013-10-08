Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO), Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO), Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) ended lower -1.53% and complete the day at $0.0581. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.50 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories



Has PHOT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) closed yesterday at $1.50, a -5.06% decrease. Around 426,214 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 268,157 shares. The company is now valued at around $126.20 million.



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Has IWSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO) moved -20.22percent lower at $0.0710 and traded between $0.06 and $0.10 after opening the day at $0.10. Its performance over the last five days remained -24.39%, which stands at -21.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 115.15%.



Global Links Corp. engages in acquiring, renovating, and managing real estate projects primarily in Las Vegas and Arizona. It also involves in the provision of real estate information services and international housing projects. As of December 31, 2005, the company owned 996 lots in Mojave County, Arizona. Global Links Corp. was founded in 1952 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevad



Why Should Investors Buy GLCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares fall, losing -0.25 percent to close at $15.93. The stock is up around 15.27% this year and 33.53% for the last 12 months. Around 122,458 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 244,299 shares.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products



Will AZSEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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