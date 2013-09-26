Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), NITTO DENKO ADR(OTCMKTS:NDEKY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), NITTO DENKO ADR(OTCMKTS:NDEKY), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT).



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) ended higher +3.92% and complete the day at $0.0530. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.27 million. After opening at $0.05, the stock hit as high as $0.05.



GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits



For How Long PHOT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NITTO DENKO ADR(OTCMKTS:NDEKY) closed yesterday at $35.00, a +6.12% increase. Around 185,624 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 23,224 shares. The company is now valued at around $11.46 billion.



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches. It offers electronics-related products, such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards.



For How Long NDEKY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) moved +0.44 percent higher at $7.01 and traded between $6.96 and $7.06 after opening the day at $6.99. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.55%, which stands at -0.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -17.25%.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) shares fall, losing -3.85 percent to close at $1.00. The stock is up around 78.57 this year and 47.49% for the last 12 months. Around 773,665 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 490,304 shares.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



Will PVCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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