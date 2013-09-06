Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY), KOC HOLDINGS as (OTCMKTS: KHOLY), CONTINENTAL GOLD (OTCMKTS: CGOOF), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS: CDXC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY), KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY), CONTINENTAL GOLD (OTCMKTS: CGOOF), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS: CDXC).



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY) decreased -2.97% and closed at $0.359 on a traded volume of 408.978 shares, in comparison to 342.632 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-70.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million.



Will HRTPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY) plunged -27.8% and closed at $19.22 on a traded volume of 39.966 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 29.876 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -27.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.02 and $19.38.



Will KHOLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koç Holding A.S. operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors in Turkey and internationally.



CONTINENTAL GOLD (OTCMKTS: CGOOF) dropped -6.38% and closed at $4.18. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.60 and $10.03 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.54. Its introductory price for the day was $4.54, with the overall traded volume of 24.000 shares.



Will CGOOF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Continental Gold Limited primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties.



Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS: CDXC) after opening its trade at the price of $0.86 jumped 4.43% to close at $0.919 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 357.009 shares, in comparison to 143.928 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.50 and $1.25 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.92.



Will CDXC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies.



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