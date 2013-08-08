Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), Akbank T.A.S. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AKBTY), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), Akbank T.A.S. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AKBTY), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM(OTCMKTS:HRTPY) ended lower -2.53% and complete the day at $0.347. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 474,871. After opening at $0.36, the stock hit as high as $0.37. However, it traded between $0.34 and $1.61 over the last twelve months.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. It is also involved in the import, export, refining, sale, and distribution of oil, natural gas, fuel, and oil by-products; and generation, sale, and distribution of electric power. In addition, the company provides advisory and research services in environment,



Has HRTPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) closed yesterday at $0.0113, a -14.39% decrease. Around 6.42 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 27.62 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 688,900.



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Has BRND Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Akbank T.A.S. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AKBTY) moved -2.94 percent lower at $7.24 and traded between $7.24 and $7.51 after opening the day at $7.33. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.35%, which stands at -5.1% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -27.95%.



Akbank TAS(Akbank) is a Turkey-based commercial bank. The Bank’s core business activities include retail banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, private banking, foreign exchange, money markets, securities transactions (treasury transactions) and international banking services. Its non-banking financial services in addition to capital markets and investment services are provided by Akbank’s subsidiaries



Why Should Investors Buy AKBTY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares fall, losing -1.58 percent to close at $18.09. The stock is up around 14.28% this year and 28.39% for the last 12 months. Around 70,285 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 100,476 shares.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses. It offers life, pensions, and accident and health insurance products; savings and investment products; wealth management solutions; and employee benefits, credit insurance, and retirement services.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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