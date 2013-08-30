Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY).



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AHONY) ended lower -2.48% and complete the day at $15.99. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 684,230. After opening at $16.18, the stock hit as high as $16.22. However, it traded between $11.63 and $17.46 over the last twelve months.



Koninklijke Ahold NV is a Netherlands-based retail group. Through its subsidiaries the Company operates supermarkets, wine and liquor stores, convenience stores, online daily needs ordering and delivery platforms, drugstores and pharmacies. It operates two continental business platforms,



Has AHONY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) closed yesterday at $0.580, a -1.69% decrease. Around 529,858 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 513,517 shares. The company is now valued at around $63.51 million.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc., formerly Global Lines Inc, is a developer of electrolysis beverage process, packaged and branded as Alkaline84. Alkaline84 is the Company's flagship product designed to encourage daily consumption of Alkaline Water through a consumer oriented bulk delivery system.



Has WTER Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Ltd(OTCMKTS:TLSYY) moved -0.55 percent lower at $21.63 and traded between $21.58 and $21.67 after opening the day at $21.63. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.07%, which stands at -3.78% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.92%.



Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



Why Should Investors Buy TLSYY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) shares fall, losing -1.10 percent to close at $87.80. The stock is down around -7.58% this year and 12.55% for the last 12 months. Around 108,473 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 34,947 shares.



BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates, among others



Will BASFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/