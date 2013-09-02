Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR), NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF), VGTel Inc(OTCMKTS:VGTL), JARDINE MATHESON ADR(OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR), NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF), VGTel Inc(OTCMKTS:VGTL), JARDINE MATHESON ADR(OTCMKTS:JMHLY).



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.(OTCMKTS:LBSR) ended higher +1.52% and complete the day at $0.0268. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 938,872. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.03. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.04 over the last twelve months.



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. Claims in the State of Alaska are held in the name of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp. Claims in the State of Arizona are held in the name of Liberty Star.



For How Long LBSR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NORTHERN GRAPHITE CO(OTCMKTS:NGPHF) closed yesterday at $0.743, a -5.46% decrease. Around 51,362 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 63,629 shares. The company is now valued at around $32.12 million.



Northern Graphite Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally owns a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite property covering 2,989 hectares located in the United Townships of Head, Clara, and Maria in the county of Renfrew, Ontario. Northern Graphite Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada



Has NGPHF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



VGTel Inc(OTCMKTS:VGTL) moved +5.00 percent higher at $1.05 and traded between $0.92 and $1.06 after opening the day at $1.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 9.38%, which stands at 9.66% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 81.03%.



VGTel, Inc. is a United States-based company. The Company is a shell company. The Company, during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, investigated various potential investments and ventures with the goal of generating revenue including: investing in a completed independent film, investing in a film in development, involvement in live event production,



For How Long VGTL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



JARDINE MATHESON ADR(OTCMKTS:JMHLY) shares fall, losing -0.42 percent to close at $52.48. The stock is down around -15.66% this year and -4.32% for the last 12 months. Around 7,079 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 11,059 shares.



Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, transportation, insurance broking, property investment and development, retailing, restaurants, luxury hotels, motor vehicles, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses worldwide.



Will JMHLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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